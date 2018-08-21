Speech to Text for Rob Pitts Memorial Sign

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be re-named after a fallen terre haute officer. the "rob pitts memorial" street sign will be hung monday morning at "canal road" and "davis drive". community donations paid for the sign. the family requested this stretch of road because "officer pitts" would use it to travel to and from home and work. "pitts" was killed in the line of duty in may. you have to have a solid foundation before you