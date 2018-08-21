Speech to Text for Hot weather and crime

crime. studies show there's specifically an increase in domestic violence cases. news 10's abby kirk has been finding out the facts. she joins us now, live, from the council of domestic abuse shelter in terre haute to tell us more. abby? lacey---- sargent joe watts tells me it's "not" the actual hot temperatures that cause "illegal activity." instead, he says the warmer temperatures create "opportunities" for crimes to take place. "it's been very busy here at the courthouse." data shows domestic cases are on the rise in vigo county, especially in the city of terre haute. "a lot of protective orders, a lot of police reports, a lot of phone calls." irene white is vigo county's director of legal advocacy for council on domestic abuse. she explains.... domestic calls to her office at the courthouse have more tha doubled since last summer. "that is telephone calls, reaching out to victims, that is assisting with protective orders, vacating no contact orders." the data shows there were "161" calls to the courthouse from june and july of 20-17. "this" june and july---- "422" calls to the courthouse... white believes the "heat" has something to do with the increase.... "it just makes people's temper's hotter." sargent joe watts believes drugs and alcohol play a big role in these statistics.... "people are partying more out in the summer more than they might be in the winter. you know, outdoor parties, indoor parties... people are just out and about." studies show heat can cause stress and impair a person's judgement. "whether you are living with your companion and your home is not cool and it's hot and it's hot outside...these tempers can flare." white says with an uptick in cases, it's important people know help is available .... "there is always somebody at the shelter, there is a crisis line. they can call for assistance." the council of domestic abuse or "coda" is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. white tells me they serve vermillion, parke, vigo , sullivan, and clay counties. we'll have their contact information on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. for now, reporting live in terre haute, i'm abby kirk, news 10. pop up showers and a noticeable cool down across the valley. for what's being tracked