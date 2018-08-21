Speech to Text for Mike Pick lawsuit closed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

have come to an agreement. [b10]mike pick lawsuit-vo court documents show michael pick agreed to pay 88-thousand dollars to the school corporation. the civil lawsuit is over money lost in a kickback scheme. investigators said the scheme involved pick and his company, "m and p properties." the case involved an f-b-i raid of school facilities in june of 20-16. franklin fennell and frank shahadey "used pick" to create fake or inflated invoices for work. news 10 talked to pick's lawyer this afternoon. she said her client and the school system have resolved their differences. she also told us pick has paid the 88-thousand dollars. a former school liason officer's garnishment hearing