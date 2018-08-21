Clear

Lyford Y safety alert

safety and response times. [b4]parke county ema concerns-vo today-- the agency reached out to news 10. it wants the public to know everything is being done to ensure patients are it's top priority. response times are critical-- so they've reached out to area fire departments and ambulance services for help. they say i-u health "life line" is also on standby-- weather permitting. also-- pre-determined landing zones have been set- up for medical emergencies. officials remind motorists that if you see an emergency vehicle-- pull off the road whenever possible. this is especially helpful on narrow county roads. for a complete list of detours and departments that are assisting the parke county emergency management agency.. head to our website.. at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. [b6]x traffic alert-vo a traffic alert is set to start tomorrow in eastern vigo county.
