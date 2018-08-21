Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as hot, with highs at 81. then tonight we'll slowly start to see some clearing, but a little fog could roll in. overnight lows dropping to 62. tomorrow looking to be a much better day. plenty of sunshine but temperatures comfortable with a high at 77. few showers roll through, but nothing widespread. temperatures today not quite as hot, with highs at 81. then tonight we'll slowly start to see some clearing, but a little fog could roll in. overnight lows dropping to 62. tomorrow looking to be a much better day. plenty of sunshine but temperatures comfortable with a high at 77. few showers roll through, but nothing widespread. temperatures today not quite as hot, with highs at 81. then tonight we'll slowly start to see some clearing, but a little fog could roll in. overnight lows dropping to 62. tomorrow looking to be a much better day. plenty of sunshine but temperatures comfortable with a high at 77. president trump will promote a rollback -- of former president obama's clean power plan