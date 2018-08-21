Speech to Text for Truckers Celebrate Birthday For Special Needs Teen

IT WAS A BIG RIG BIRTHDAY FOR ONE WISCONSIN BOY. WHILE DAKOTA CADD HAS CEREBRAL PALSY AND OTHER COGNITIVE DELAYS ... THERE IS NOTHING THAT HE LOVES MORE THAN WAVING AT TRUCK DRIVERS AND TRYING TO GET THEM TO BLOW THEIR HORNS. FOR HIS 16TH BIRTHDAY LAST WEEK ... TRUCKERS FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY - AND EVEN AROUND THE WORLD - GATHERED TO HELP HIM CELEBRATE. AMELIA JONES REPORTS. A SIMPLE NOISE... "He loves his trucks." THAT BRINGS AN INSTANT SMILE... Peggy Cadd/Mother "When he was about two, he started, he'd see trucks and the head would turn and everytime we'd go down the highway he'd have to be honking the horns." AND THAT SMILE IS WHAT BROUGHT TRUCK DRIVERS FROM ACROSS THE WORLD TOGETHER, TO GIVE "BUBBA" A BIRTHDAY PARTY HE'D NEVER FORGET... Tinker Raasch/Bare Rabbit Ranch Trucking "To give and a smile, how could you not give back." TINKER DROVE ALL THE WAY FROM NEBRASKA TO MEET THE BOY WHO SPENDS HOURS SITTING IN HIS WHEELCHAIR WAVING AT TRUCK DRIVERS TRYING TO GET THEM TO BLOW THEIR HORNS... Tinker Raasch/Bare Rabbit Ranch Trucking "We're actually more his fans, you know, look what he brought together." TAKE A GATHERING THAT CAME TOGETHER IN JUST THREE WEEKS... Tinker Raasch/Bare Rabbit Ranch Trucking "I told my husband, I'm bobtailing it to Wisconsin we're having a party. And my gosh in three weeks it just grew like unbelievable." AND IT WOULDN'T BE A BIRTHDAY PARTY WITHOUT CAKE AND EVERYONE IN UNISON... SINGING TO A BOY WHO MADE THIS POSSIBLE BY A SIMPLE MOTION OF HIS ARM THAT MADE HIS WAY INTO THE HEART OF THE DRIVERS BEHIND THE HORN... Tinker Raasch/Bare Rabbit Ranch Trucking "He's got a lot of love in his heart, he grabs you, he wants hugs or kisses and he definitely wants your cap. " KNOW THERE'S A LOT OF LOVE THAT COMES WITH IT... Tinker Raasch/Bare Rabbit Ranch Trucking "You have to give...the world's full of a lot of takers, not enough givers."