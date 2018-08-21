Speech to Text for 22 Indiana college presidents call for hate crime law

college presidents in indiana are sending a clear message. they want indiana to join "45" other states -- passing a law against hate crimes. news 10's kiley thomas is live to break down who is calling for the change locally. a group of indiana college presidents signed this petition. it calls for stricter laws against gun control in indiana. on this list -- is president "james conway" with rose- hulman institute of technology. we're sifting through the letter this morning -- picking out key points. it's essentially calling for more punishment for those convicted of a hate crime. that includes a crime like vandalism or arson -- motivated by a bias, such as religion. that's according to the "f-b-i" these "22" college presidents are asking that any hate crime law passed in indiana must include key groups. we're talking disability -- race -- religion -- sexual orientation and gender identity. some lawmakers are also calling for transgender hoosiers to be included in a new law. this has caused lengthy debate in years past. "crimes such as these where people are being targeted for who they are, what they are, what they believe in, whether it's actual or perceived, needs to have some extra teeth." indiana is one of only 5 states without a hate crime law. governor eric holcomb says indiana needs one. this comes after recent "anti-semitic" vandalism discovered near indianapolis. hate crime legislation has been discussed at the general assembly for several years. a law -- has not been passed.