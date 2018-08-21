Clear

22 Indiana college presidents call for hate crime law

The presidents of 22 private Indiana colleges and universities have signed a public letter calling on the General Assembly to pass a hate crimes law.

Posted: Tue Aug 21 06:14:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 21 06:14:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for 22 Indiana college presidents call for hate crime law

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

college presidents in indiana are sending a clear message. they want indiana to join "45" other states -- passing a law against hate crimes. news 10's kiley thomas is live to break down who is calling for the change locally. a group of indiana college presidents signed this petition. it calls for stricter laws against gun control in indiana. on this list -- is president "james conway" with rose- hulman institute of technology. we're sifting through the letter this morning -- picking out key points. it's essentially calling for more punishment for those convicted of a hate crime. that includes a crime like vandalism or arson -- motivated by a bias, such as religion. that's according to the "f-b-i" these "22" college presidents are asking that any hate crime law passed in indiana must include key groups. we're talking disability -- race -- religion -- sexual orientation and gender identity. some lawmakers are also calling for transgender hoosiers to be included in a new law. this has caused lengthy debate in years past. "crimes such as these where people are being targeted for who they are, what they are, what they believe in, whether it's actual or perceived, needs to have some extra teeth." we'll break down the other key message these eduactors are asking for -- 30 minutes. live -- kt news 10. one local school corporation -- is working to start the school behind him. that is -- more than "20" indiana college presidents. they're backing his action -- on calling for a hate crime law in the hoosier state. news 10's kiley thomas is live to explain why one local leader is on that list. at "5:30" -- we showed you this petition. it's filled with signatures -- including the president of rose-hulman. this is more than just a piece of paper ! it's a unifying message -- calling for protection of all hoosiers. indiana is one of only 5 states without a hate crime law. governor eric holcomb says indiana needs one. this comes after recent "anti-semitic" vandalism discovered near indianapolis. "22" college presidents are asking that any hate crime law passed in indiana must include key groups. we're talking disability -- race -- religion -- sexual orientation and gender identity. hate crime legislation has been discussed at the general assembly for several years. a law -- has not been passed. vigo county schools unveiled its "strategic plan"
Terre Haute
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Showers gradually end.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

22 Indiana college presidents call for hate crime law

Image

Greencastle Music Fest

Image

Scattered thundershowers still possible

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Meeting

Image

Northview def. Parke Heritage

Image

Northview beats Parke Heritage

Image

Getting ready for the election

Image

Kilpatrick named starter

Image

RP def. Shakamak

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Meeting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine