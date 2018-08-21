Clear

Greencastle Music Fest

Located on the square in Greencastle, Indiana.

music fest. the greencastle music fest was originally created in 2010 by restauranteur gail smith to celebrate the 20th anniversary of almost home restaurant, located on the square in greencastle, in. just $5 at the gate , kids 10 and under are free. now in our 9th year, this has become a must-attend summer music event bringing visitors from all around the state of indiana ! music line-up includes: tad robinson ellusion with ld miller the louisville crashers. see them all this year on a bigger stage with an improved sound system! enjoy a kids area from 3 to 7pm, and a cornhole tournament too. more details coming soon, and you can always check out cost is $5.00 per person.it's free for those ages 10 and under. 721-0137 greencastlemus icfest.c om about the greencastle music fest. the greencastle music fest was originally created in 2010 by restauranteur gail smith to celebrate the 20th
