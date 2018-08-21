Speech to Text for Scattered thundershowers still possible

Tuesday: Scattered thundershowers still possible. High: 81° Tuesday night: Lingering evening showers. A little cooler. Low: 62° Wednesday: Becoming sunny. A cooler day. High: 77° Detailed Forecast: With an active weather system moving away from the area, expect the sky to generally, but slowly, begin to clear for your Tuesday. A few scattered showers are possible as this transition takes place. Cooler days, with sunshine will be show up for the middle part of the week. Some slight rain chances look possible heading into the weekend.