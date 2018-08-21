Clear

Scattered thundershowers still possible

Posted: Tue Aug 21 03:42:03 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 21 03:46:05 PDT 2018

Tuesday: Scattered thundershowers still possible. High: 81° Tuesday night: Lingering evening showers. A little cooler. Low: 62° Wednesday: Becoming sunny. A cooler day. High: 77° Detailed Forecast: With an active weather system moving away from the area, expect the sky to generally, but slowly, begin to clear for your Tuesday. A few scattered showers are possible as this transition takes place. Cooler days, with sunshine will be show up for the middle part of the week. Some slight rain chances look possible heading into the weekend. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031
Terre Haute
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Showers gradually end.
