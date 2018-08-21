Vigo County School Corporation Meeting

Clear

generations to come. long-term plans were the focus at tonight's school board meeting. news 10s alia blackburn joins us live in vigo county... she has more on what this means for you and your family. it's tonight's education alert. [b9]vigo county school corp meeting-live pkg it's been nearly a couple of weeks since vigo county started a new school year... and already -- its new superintendent is hitting the ground running. dr. rob haworth introduced his "strategic plan" tonight -- which he says has the interest of not only vigo county schools -- but its community. it may seem far-fetched now.. but vigo county's youngest learners will be high school graduates come 20-31. "what will we have them accomplish, what would we have offered them to make them ready to go out into a work world?" thoughts are on the "future" for the vigo county school board. president -- jackie lower -- was one of several learning about a new vision for vigo county. "i'm a hautian and i want terre haute to be successful and to grow and we've got to be able to advertise our growth...." new superintendent "rob haworth" plans to be a part of that growth... that's after introducing the beginning phases of his "strategic plan" monday night... "being the new guy in town, and only had my furniture arrive last week, i think our thought process is how do we engage and make sure that our process develops a dollar amount that makes sense to our community." haworth says the goal is to create process that "engages" the community... the strategic plan focuses on "long-term" planning... tackling issues like teacher shortages -- school safety and aging buildings... "involving both our programming and operational sides will ultimately include construction projects, not only for the high schools but what are the renovations/co nstructi on/capital projects for all 23 of our buildings." and leaders want "you" invovled in the process.. another keypoint in haworth's plan is developing a plan that includes working with the community for projects moving forward... a need that lower says she's seen first hand. leaders say it's putting a plan in place now -- to secure a better future... all while keeping "you" involved every step of the way. "there will be questions and there should be, there should be... it's a major investment, time investment, energy investment, money investment.. .but it is an investment in the future." haworth said he hopes to have the vision of the strategic plan put in place by july 20-19.. have the vision of the strategic plan put in place by july 20-19.. that's following the school board's approval. back to you. class is back in session for the hutsonville school district in
