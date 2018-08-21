Clear

Northview def. Parke Heritage

Knights win in 5 sets.

Posted: Tue Aug 21 00:18:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 21 00:19:00 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Northview def. Parke Heritage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wabash valley.. one of them goes home with a loss tonight.. 5-0 northview goes on the road to face 3-0 parke heritage.. back and forth match.. early.. atlantis clendenin kill through the block .. impact player for wolves.. later.. northview kambree lucas down the line.. knights lead early.. these teams traded sets back and forth.. ph jillian gregg finds empty spot .. later.. megan heck with dig.. jenny lundy kill.. it took five sets .. but northview comes away with the victory .. the knights advance to 6-oh for the season.. wovles drop their first game.. final score northview 3-2 over parke heritage. elsewhere in parke county.. the r-p
Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Scattered thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Meeting

Image

Northview def. Parke Heritage

Image

Northview beats Parke Heritage

Image

Getting ready for the election

Image

Kilpatrick named starter

Image

RP def. Shakamak

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Meeting

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Keeping your stuff safe from lightning

Image

Walk for MS Event

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine