Speech to Text for Northview def. Parke Heritage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wabash valley.. one of them goes home with a loss tonight.. 5-0 northview goes on the road to face 3-0 parke heritage.. back and forth match.. early.. atlantis clendenin kill through the block .. impact player for wolves.. later.. northview kambree lucas down the line.. knights lead early.. these teams traded sets back and forth.. ph jillian gregg finds empty spot .. later.. megan heck with dig.. jenny lundy kill.. it took five sets .. but northview comes away with the victory .. the knights advance to 6-oh for the season.. wovles drop their first game.. final score northview 3-2 over parke heritage. elsewhere in parke county.. the r-p