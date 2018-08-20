Speech to Text for Kilpatrick named starter

face under center to begin the season.. and i-s-u announcing today who has won the starting job.. jalil kilpatrick will be the quarterback for the sycamores week one against quincy.. the juco transfer has been working with the i-s-u offense since spring camp earlier this year.. he won the job over iowa transfer ryan boyle.. and head coach curt mallory says this decision boils down to the progress he's seen so far.. you know the growth from to summer and all throughout camp, i'm really pleased with the way he's come along. and obviously with the depth, not only do we have ryan boyle who we know is a very capable quarterback as well. we've been really, really pleased with the progress of kurtis wilderman.