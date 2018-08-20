Clear

Monday Late Forecast

Monday Late Forecast

Posted: Mon Aug 20 19:26:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 20 19:26:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Monday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

2 2 likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. low around 69. south wind 3 to 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 90%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. tuesday a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. low around 69. south wind 3 to 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 90%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. tuesday a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. cloudy, with a high near 79. southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. tuesday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 61. [d3]tease 3-vo wxpod indiana state will have a new quarterback under center this season.. find out who's won the likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. low around 69. south wind 3 to 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 90%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. tuesday a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. cloudy, with a high near 79. southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. tuesday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 61. [d3]tease 3-vo wxpod indiana state will have a new quarterback under center
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Scattered thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Northview beats Parke Heritage

Image

Getting ready for the election

Image

Kilpatrick named starter

Image

RP def. Shakamak

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Meeting

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Keeping your stuff safe from lightning

Image

Walk for MS Event

Image

What is the Red Flag Law?

Image

El Nino, What Is It

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine