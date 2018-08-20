Clear

Keeping your stuff safe from lightning

Posted: Mon Aug 20 19:23:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 20 19:23:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

explores how to keep your property safe when lightning strikes. many know to go inside during a lightning storm - but there are still dangers inside for you and your property. to protect yourself - make sure you stay away from water. brady: "according to the center for disease control - lightning can travel through plumbing. to ensure safety - stay out of the showers. lightning can damage appliances and electronics in your home. in fact lightning is hotter than the surface of the sun. so when it strikes - it can cause fires quickly. so it's a good idea to make sure you have working fire alarms and smoke detectors. brady: "lightning travels through electrical systems so stay away from wired electronics. if you want to keep your appliances safe - unplug them." if you do not want to unplug your electronics for maximum safety during a lightning storm there are more ways to protect your property. brady: "using a surge protector will be a way to make sure the risk of damage to your electronics is as low as possible." during a storm make sure you stay away from walls and windows. when lightning storms arrive near your home - take the necessary step to ensure your property and life are safe. now to the weather department... what are we
