What is the Red Flag Law?

Posted: Mon Aug 20 19:19:01 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 20 19:19:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

out of the house." some neighbors say "it's about time" something was done to remove more than 200guns and a hundred thousand rounds of ammunition from a vigo county home. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. 55-year-old "gary diana" of terre haute was in court today. he was arrested friday for felony intimidation. according to court records... a nurse said "diana" threatened to kill her while she treated him in his home. authorities say they also seized guns ... ammunition... and explosives from the house. news 10's heather good spoke with diana's neighbors... she has more on the "red flag law" that allows police to remove guns from owners. it's new for you tonight at 10. indiana was one of the first states to enact what is often referred to as a red flag law. it's been on the books since 2005. it allows police to take weapons from a person showing red flags they may hurt themselves or others. covered: "i saw them carrying the ammunition out and it was unbelievable." this was the scene friday as federal... state... and local authorities removed more than two hundred guns from a southern vigo county home. this man... 55-year-old gary diana is accused of threatening to shoot a nurse who was carrying for him in his home. he is now facing charges for felony intimidation. vigo county sheriff greg ewing says diana had the means to act on his threat... sheriff greg ewing says, "i'm not suggesting that that was his intent but again, the red flag law allows us to at least freeze the moment and have that time to do that evaluation." authorities found handguns... shotguns ... rifles and at least one fully automatic rifle and parts for a fully automatic 50 caliber machine gun. they seized more than a hundred thousand rounds of ammunition... a hundred pounds of black powder... and explosive materials. one neighbor says she was fearful of diana and it was about time something was done. neighbor says, "i knew that he had all these guns and ammunition in the house and i was afraid that maybe if he had a fire it would set off all this. i had been told that it would probably blow the whole neighborhood up because of the amount that he had." other nieghbors say they did not have issues with diana personally... but feel better knowing the guns have been removed from his home. according to state law... police will have to keep the guns they've removed until a judge orders they be returned or destroyed. individuals can petition to get the guns back. they can also ask that the items be auctioned-off instead of destroyed so they can keep the proceeds. in diana's case ... neighbors agree he is not fit to own a gun. "he needs help and i hope they do something." authorites say they also found hand and leg restraints... three bullet proof vests... and a bomb vest in diana's home. he is back in court for an initial hearing this thursday. live in the newsroom, heather good, news 10. parke county residents had to take a different route today. this
