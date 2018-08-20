Speech to Text for El Nino, What Is It

happens nationally that can affect our weather here. it's called an "el nino." storm team's chris piper joins us now to break down exactly what that is. a lot of people know the term "el nino", but many people don't quite know what it means. to explain el nino, first we have to talk about what's "normal". around the equator, the trade winds move from east to west. this pushes warmer water toward places like australia, and indonesia, giving them warmer, wetter weather. in an el nino season, the trade winds slow down, and sometimes shift directions, pushing the warm waters toward north and south america. this, in turn, causes drier weather in the western pacific, and warmer and wetter weather in the eastern pacific. el nino is not easy to predict. in 1997, the americas experienced our strongest el nino to date, making it a household term. however in 2015, the warmer waters migrated farther north, making it warmer and wetter off the coast of the us. so in an el nino season, how are we affected here at home? usually, the south is wetter and cooler, while the north is warmer and drier. so while you may associate the term el nino with warmer conditions, that is partially true, but only for our half of the united states. right now-- we're in what's called a neutral year. that's where we're in between an el nino-- and a la nina season.