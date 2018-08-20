Clear

Bloomfield implements new technology in the classroom

The Bloomfield school district is supplying Chromebooks to their students.

Posted: Mon Aug 20 16:01:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 20 16:01:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Bloomfield implements new technology in the classroom

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

district is taking a big step in new technology. it's expected to improve the learning experience for students! news 10 bureau chief gary brian explains how it's all possible. [c2]chromebooks at bloomfield-lklv pkg "new technology has been making advances in the classroom over the last decade. school leaders here in bloomfield are now providing some of that technology." technology has made some significant advances in the classroom over the years. just ask bloomfield junior senior high school principle david dean. "i can remember getting the first windows 2.0 and having that as a work station. and you know just to think about where we've come from that point. it's pretty amazing." dean has been in education since the early nineties. but for the last few years he has been working with bloomfield on implementing new technology in the classroom. "we had put together a committee of teachers and administrators and visited several schools." the committee's goal was to find the best way to utilize technology in bloomfield's classrooms. this school year, the district has found their answer. they are now providing students google chromebooks. "kids are excited about it. everybody has a similar type device, same type connectivety. and really just excited to where that's going to be able to go." the technology now opens new opportunities for learning at this rural school district. "i could see a sixth grade classroom engaging in a google hangout with a classroom in china. or a high school spanish class having a conversation with students in spain." students pay for the chromebooks through a technology fee. for dean it's about getting all the students on one device. "every kid is on the similar type of device. so that the collaboration and the collegiality there between that and the staff i think makes it an easier transition. we're not kind of cross the board on what all we have." "bloomfield schools had previously had their students provide their technology for the last five years. in bloomfield, gary brian, news 10."
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Scattered thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

El Nino, What Is It

Image

Thundershowers continue, cloudy, warm and muggy.

Image

Hey Kevin August 20th

Image

Bloomfield implements new technology in the classroom

Image

Sullivan County cemetery receives listing on National Register of Historic Places

Image

Program rewards good behavior at Illinois school

Image

Drinks to your door? Local liquor store offers delivery service

Image

NEW DETAILS: Police, Feds seize hundreds of guns and over 100,000 of ammo during Friday raid

Image

New technology allowed 911 services to go smoothly at Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Lyford Y Progress continues

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities