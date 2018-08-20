Speech to Text for Bloomfield implements new technology in the classroom

district is taking a big step in new technology. it's expected to improve the learning experience for students! news 10 bureau chief gary brian explains how it's all possible. [c2]chromebooks at bloomfield-lklv pkg "new technology has been making advances in the classroom over the last decade. school leaders here in bloomfield are now providing some of that technology." technology has made some significant advances in the classroom over the years. just ask bloomfield junior senior high school principle david dean. "i can remember getting the first windows 2.0 and having that as a work station. and you know just to think about where we've come from that point. it's pretty amazing." dean has been in education since the early nineties. but for the last few years he has been working with bloomfield on implementing new technology in the classroom. "we had put together a committee of teachers and administrators and visited several schools." the committee's goal was to find the best way to utilize technology in bloomfield's classrooms. this school year, the district has found their answer. they are now providing students google chromebooks. "kids are excited about it. everybody has a similar type device, same type connectivety. and really just excited to where that's going to be able to go." the technology now opens new opportunities for learning at this rural school district. "i could see a sixth grade classroom engaging in a google hangout with a classroom in china. or a high school spanish class having a conversation with students in spain." students pay for the chromebooks through a technology fee. for dean it's about getting all the students on one device. "every kid is on the similar type of device. so that the collaboration and the collegiality there between that and the staff i think makes it an easier transition. we're not kind of cross the board on what all we have." "bloomfield schools had previously had their students provide their technology for the last five years. in bloomfield, gary brian, news 10."