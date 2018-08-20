Speech to Text for Sullivan County cemetery receives listing on National Register of Historic Places

register of historic places". "center ridge cemetery" in sullivan has been around since 18-70. the cemetery superintendent started the 'historic place' process about four years ago. national parks service officials approved the nomination just this month. now -- the cemetery has access to special grants for necessary repairs. it's settled some.. we've got cracks, we got work we need to do in the moselum, it's marble, and it's very expensive. the cemetery superintendent plans to meet with state landmark leaders tomorrow about funding for repairs.