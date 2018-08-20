Clear

Program rewards good behavior at Illinois school

It's a school-wide effort to start the year back on good terms.

Posted: Mon Aug 20 15:54:39 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 20 15:54:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Program rewards good behavior at Illinois school

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

educators at hutsonville schools in illinois recognize that. as news 10's lacey clifton shares-- they're doing all they can to promote a safe ..positive learning environment. it's a school-wide effort to start the year back on good terms. from the time a student steps on the bus or walks through the doors of hutsonville schools-- the day will start with positivity. setting the bar high for the start of the school year. "practice respect, it is accepting responsibility, working together, and safety first." these are traits of hutsonville illinois school's paws program. it's based on a pbis system-- which focuses on rewarding the good instead of reprimanding the bad. "you want to acknowledge students for good behavior and doing the right thing. we really want to promote positive relationships." whether its helping another student pick up dropped books-- being kind and not bullying-- or showing up on time-- the program promotes good actions all around. it setting things up for a bright school year-- and an even brighter future for students. "helping them understand we expect you to be in the classroom ready to go when the bell rings, just like an employer expects you to be on time to start work. if we can engage those soft skills now, that will carry on and make them more employable." "administrators and teachers at hutsonville can agree that by putting the pbis system back in full force, they'll be able to serve the students to their best abilities." "us teachers being mindful of the words we're speaking to our students and being positive about it. it's so easy to snap// we don't know what .. what goes on at home but we do know when they walk through our doors we have a responsibility to be that light for them to be that positivity." superintendent kraemer says bus drivers-- secretaries-- teachers and administrators all got a refresher on the program before students returned to classes. back to you. sycamores are starting the semester with a
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Scattered thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

El Nino, What Is It

Image

Thundershowers continue, cloudy, warm and muggy.

Image

Hey Kevin August 20th

Image

Bloomfield implements new technology in the classroom

Image

Sullivan County cemetery receives listing on National Register of Historic Places

Image

Program rewards good behavior at Illinois school

Image

Drinks to your door? Local liquor store offers delivery service

Image

NEW DETAILS: Police, Feds seize hundreds of guns and over 100,000 of ammo during Friday raid

Image

New technology allowed 911 services to go smoothly at Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Lyford Y Progress continues

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities