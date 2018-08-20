Speech to Text for Program rewards good behavior at Illinois school

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

educators at hutsonville schools in illinois recognize that. as news 10's lacey clifton shares-- they're doing all they can to promote a safe ..positive learning environment. it's a school-wide effort to start the year back on good terms. from the time a student steps on the bus or walks through the doors of hutsonville schools-- the day will start with positivity. setting the bar high for the start of the school year. "practice respect, it is accepting responsibility, working together, and safety first." these are traits of hutsonville illinois school's paws program. it's based on a pbis system-- which focuses on rewarding the good instead of reprimanding the bad. "you want to acknowledge students for good behavior and doing the right thing. we really want to promote positive relationships." whether its helping another student pick up dropped books-- being kind and not bullying-- or showing up on time-- the program promotes good actions all around. it setting things up for a bright school year-- and an even brighter future for students. "helping them understand we expect you to be in the classroom ready to go when the bell rings, just like an employer expects you to be on time to start work. if we can engage those soft skills now, that will carry on and make them more employable." "administrators and teachers at hutsonville can agree that by putting the pbis system back in full force, they'll be able to serve the students to their best abilities." "us teachers being mindful of the words we're speaking to our students and being positive about it. it's so easy to snap// we don't know what .. what goes on at home but we do know when they walk through our doors we have a responsibility to be that light for them to be that positivity." superintendent kraemer says bus drivers-- secretaries-- teachers and administrators all got a refresher on the program before students returned to classes. back to you. sycamores are starting the semester with a