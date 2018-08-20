Clear

Drinks to your door? Local liquor store offers delivery service

This is the first alcohol delivery and mobile ordering app in Indiana.

launched a new app. it offers online ordering and delivery .. [b10]big red delivery-wipe vo this is the first alcohol delivery and mobile ordering app in indiana. the app is free and available on i-o-s and android. it's available at 13 big red locations.. including the seventh street location in terre haute. a 20 dollar minimum is required for delivery with a 4 dollar and 99 cent delivery fee. you can find out more about the app on our website.. that's w-t-h-i tv dot com. you never know what a child is facing in their home life.
