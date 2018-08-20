Speech to Text for NEW DETAILS: Police, Feds seize hundreds of guns and over 100,000 of ammo during Friday raid

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more than 200 weapons in a home. this all happened during a search warrant.. they were searching the home of "gary diana" on friday. court documents say his home nurse contacted them. she said "diana" threatened her authorities stopped "diana" at a traffic stop. they transported him back to his home for the search.. indiana state police bomb squad.. a-t-f.. and the f-b-i joined the vigo co sheriff's office on scene. they found over 200 guns.. they also say they found more than 1-thousand rounds of ammunition and 1-hundred pounds of black powder... federal charges are possible in this case. "diana" faces charges of intimidaton and posession of a controlled substance. new for you tonight at 6... "big red liquors" has