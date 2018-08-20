Speech to Text for New technology allowed 911 services to go smoothly at Terre Haute Air Show

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

nearly thousands safe this past weekend. that's as a huge number of people traveled to the terre haute regional airport for the big air show. last week, we told you how vigo county dispatch is using new technology inside a mobile command center. news 10's abby kirk is live at the terre haute regional airport. she' explains how this system took some of the burden off the normal dispatch center. rondrell, patrece--- 9-1-1 director, rob mc-mullen tells me they expected their phones to blow up this past weekend.... as thousands traveled near and far for the terre haute air show. for that reason, he tells me it was the perfect opportunity for them to test out new technology ...that will keep future "major events" under control. nat it was a busy weekend as thousands attended the terre haute air show.... nat "it could not have worked any better." and---it was a busy weekend for vigo county dispatch.... nat nat as call after call came in.... "i'm a forward thinker. we like to be top of technology in the county and we like to have people looking at us to see how things work." rob mcmullen is the vigo county 9-1-1 director. he says dispatchers used brand new technology ... called a "geo-fence." "we will be using it anytime that we can." any calls to 9-1-1 from inside the area rang to "the mobile command center" instead of central dispatch. ' "all those 911 calls that happened within the fence that we planned there at the airport...routed exactly the way they were suppose to. told us exactly where they were at on airport grounds. and it worked flawlessly." calls for help outside the "geo-fence" -- went to central dispatch like normal. nat mc-mullen says they average "200 9-1-1 calls daily... during the air show they received about an extra "50" calls over....at the mobile command center. "people needed assistance with parking or they had problems with heat exhaustion." he says several calls were from people frustrated about where to park and backed up traffic. "they were routing people down 46 to the roundabouts and back around to keep the flow of traffic off the interstate so we didn't have a backup on the interstate." mc-mullen says several attendees looked to "them" for guidance. that's why dispatch created an emergency notifcation system prior to the event. "we had made several key words for the air show to where we could push, uh, alerts and parking alerts and just general alerts and information to the attendees of the air show." mcmullen tells me they had nearly 17-hundred subcribers sign up for text alerts. you can still sign-up to recieve additional weather alerts or general alerts. those will come from the vigo county sheriff's office or 9-1-1. just text 8-8-8-7-7-7. reporting live from the terre haute regional airport, i'm abby kirk, news 10. here at the station we received more than an inch of rain.