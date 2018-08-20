Speech to Text for Lyford Y Progress continues

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more dangerous during construction. good evening and thanks for joining us. the "lyford y project" began just a few weeks ago. now.. the indiana department of transportation is "closing" part of the intersection.. to turn the "y" into a "t". you can see here .. the "second" phase of the project has closed u.s. 41 off of state road 1-63. news 10's sarah lehman joins us now in the newsroom with the headaches this project has caused. [b3]lyford y folo-nsrm pkg patrece... rondrell... this morning indot closed a part of the intersection. leaving only a one way for drivers to get through that area. that's made the area more dangerous. the indiana department of transportation decided to start this consturction to reduce the number of accidents at the lyford y intersection. according to them from january first 20-12 till december 31st 20-16 there were 16 reported property damage accidents, 4 reported personal injury accidents and one fatal accident. some people living in the area say the construction will help with that. "i think it's gonna be good. they're gonna fix it and there won't be as many accidents." this morning two parts of the intersection closed. leaving only one way for drivers to get through the area. now, residents are just ready for it to be finsihed. "running kinda slow it seems like. i hope they hurry up on it." "just want em to get it done." according to the parke county sheriffs department since construction started a few weeks there have been two accidents and 70 traffic stops. drivers are wondering what the finished project will look like and how it will help with accidents. "a lot of people i've talked to are concerened is it gonna be a three way stop coming down the hill in lyford or around the bend headed south" besides the one way, traffic signals and potential for accidents, people living by the intersection say their commute is a little shaken up on a day to day basis. "does it bother your commute everyday? recently yes, not much though it doesn't take that long to sit here at the light we're just being patient." starting this weekend, your commute might really change. that's as the entire intersection will be closed until monday. indot says that drivers need to pay close attention to construction signs and signals as their driving. live in the newsroom sarah lehman news 10. back to you. officials say new technology was a huge success at keeping