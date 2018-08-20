Monday Afternoon Weather

Clear

Posted: Mon Aug 20 09:40:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 20 10:28:48 PDT 2018
storms still possible,, a high at 82. then, continued chances for showers and storms tonight, low at 68. a little cooler tomorrow with showers ending a high at 79. still stuck in the clouds tomorrow night, a low at 61. sun comes back on wednesday, a high at 76. this past weekend's air show paid homage to air crafts and even our military.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Partly cloudy tonight, thunderstorms tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

