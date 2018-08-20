Clear

Untold story of Curious George

You've heard about the mischievous little monkey Curious George before, but a program at the Candles Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute is telling a story you may not have read.

Posted: Mon Aug 20 06:12:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 20 06:12:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

"curious george" before... but, a program at the candles holocaust museum in terre haute .. is telling a story you may not have read. saturday was the fifth exhibit in the "journey that saved curious george" exhibit series. the series tells the story of two people forced to flee paris as the nazis invaded. the author of the series was the first to capture the story. she did so in her book "the journey that saved curious george." [d2]curious george-sotvo no one had dusted off the history to write this story. through my amateur detective work and gathering information from a lot of sources i was able to piece this story together for a full schedule of the journey that saved curious george exhibit .. head on over to our website.. w-t-h-i tv dot com.
Partly cloudy tonight, thunderstorms tomorrow.
