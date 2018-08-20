Speech to Text for Back to school bash takes stress off families, prepares kids for new school year

celebration into tonight. they hosted a "back-to- school" indoor bash. families could enjoy a meal -- along with games and other activities. kids also received school supplies. with a number of vigo county students being on free and reduced meals as is -- organizers said they wanted to take the weight off of stressed families. "we've got a number of teachers in the church and i think they see firsthand what the needs are with the kids and i think it's just one of those things that pulls on our heartstrings and connects with our faith." if you're interested in donating school supplies -- northside community church says they could use them. you can find an address and contact information on our website -- wthi-tv-dot-com. state parks need your help to manage the deer