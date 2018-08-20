Clear

Back to School Sunday continues at Northside Community Church

The service is part of a month long push in support of Vigo County Schools as they start a new year.

Posted: Mon Aug 20 06:07:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 20 06:07:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

students -- teachers and administrators as they hed back to school... northside community church hosted its second "back-to-school" sunday this morning. the service is part of a month-long push in support of vigo county schools as they start a new year. vigo county school board secretary "alpa patel" spoke to church members this morning. she talked about the new school year -- plans for the upcoming year and what's happening with the school board. [b13]back to school sunday-sot vo "as a school board member we make decisions, we make choices as we talked about today... some are difficult, but all choices and decisions are what's in the best interest of the student." new superintendnet "dr. robert hawort" was last sunday's guest... that's where he spoke about being part of vigo county -- and his goals for the upcoming school year. the church continued its back-to-school
