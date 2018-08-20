Speech to Text for People are hopeful for Air Show's return following event's last day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thanks for joining us for news 10 at 6. i'm alia blackburn. thousands made their way to the city for incredible views and family fun throughout the weekend ... that's as the terre haute air show wrapped up its last day today. we've been bringing you live -- and up to the minute coverage -- on this very busy weekend at news 10. after a flood-out on the fields at the terre haute airport on opening day -- parking made a headache for many yesterday. following the minor setback -- production was back on track today. the clydesdales kicked off the entertainment this morning -- followed by a flag jump to start the air show. and of course -- we can't forget the crowd favorite "the blue angels". people who came out this weekend said they're excited to see this event bring such a boost to the city. "absolutely! a: it's great for the community b: it's good for aviation in general it's kinda nice to have peopleout and seeing this stuff so i would love to see another air show here if it comes back and continues to be a thing throughout the years i would definatley make a trip back to see it." the gates for today's show closed at six... many are hopeful the air show will make its way back to terre haute again next year. partly cloudy conditions will set