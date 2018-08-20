Speech to Text for Sprucing up Terre Haute for kindness project

people -- filling bags with trash. mom jayna sullivan leads the group called the "g- team." she collects garbage along the road in honor of her son garrett sands. he died earlier this year after he was shot at a party. the group picks up the trash as an act of kindness. sullivan says -- when they did this the first time -- she thought they could cover a two mile stretch in a morning. instead... the group is on it's third outting. sullivan says, "each time we've been out here before we've picked up fifty bags in two hours. this time we've probably picked up fifteen to twenty so that doesn't sound like a lot but it's still only been about a month and that was in about an hour and a half's work." sullivan is encouraging everyone to do their part through the "trashbag challenge." she says... just pick up a bag and pick an area to spruce-up. you can find out more by visiting the "garrett sands kindness project" on facebook. [c3]summer in the village-vo families took a trip back in time at