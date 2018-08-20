Clear

Sprucing up Terre Haute for kindness project

This weekend, the "G-Team" collected garbage again along the road in Terre Haute in honor of Garrett Sands who died earlier this year after he was shot at a party.

Posted: Mon Aug 20 06:00:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 20 06:00:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Sprucing up Terre Haute for kindness project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

people -- filling bags with trash. mom jayna sullivan leads the group called the "g- team." she collects garbage along the road in honor of her son garrett sands. he died earlier this year after he was shot at a party. the group picks up the trash as an act of kindness. sullivan says -- when they did this the first time -- she thought they could cover a two mile stretch in a morning. instead... the group is on it's third outting. sullivan says, "each time we've been out here before we've picked up fifty bags in two hours. this time we've probably picked up fifteen to twenty so that doesn't sound like a lot but it's still only been about a month and that was in about an hour and a half's work." sullivan is encouraging everyone to do their part through the "trashbag challenge." she says... just pick up a bag and pick an area to spruce-up. you can find out more by visiting the "garrett sands kindness project" on facebook. [c3]summer in the village-vo families took a trip back in time at
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Partly cloudy tonight, thunderstorms tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Untold story of Curious George

Image

Back to school bash takes stress off families, prepares kids for new school year

Image

Back to School Sunday continues at Northside Community Church

Image

People are hopeful for Air Show's return following event's last day

Image

Sprucing up Terre Haute for kindness project

Image

Local economic boost already seen by vendors at Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Many travel to Wabash Valley for Terre Haute Air Show

Image

More road closures at Lyford Y Monday

Image

"Standing for Those Who Can't"

Image

Local Vietnam veteran with ALS accomplishes dream at Terre Haute Air Show

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities