Local economic boost already seen by vendors at Terre Haute Air Show

Amongst the sea of people at the Terre Haute Air Show Saturday sat a small booth. Students and parents of St. Patrick’s were selling everything from water to ice cream.

Posted: Mon Aug 20 05:59:26 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 20 05:59:26 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

new's 10's garrett brown was at the air show all day and spoke with business leaders to find out more. despite issues with traffic and parking... people from all over the state still came to terre haute... and local business and organizations say those visitors spent money while they were here. amongst the sea of people at the air show saturday sat this small booth. students and parents of st. pats in terre haute run the booth... and sell everything from water to ice cream. "we were presented with the opportunity to have a booth at the airshow to raise money for their class trip." the goal is to raise enough money to send the 8th grade class on a trip to washington d.c. st. pats wasn't the only local vendor at the show. dozens of other businesses and organizations also aimed to make money from the airshow. it was a mission established by the show's committee before the event even got off the ground. wallace says, "the organizers really tried to keep all of the stuff local so people in the community could benefit from the airshow being here. so its just really nice. it helps raise awareness of different groups." many of these groups are already seeing positive results from show. showme's bar and grill had many stands set up at the show. restaurant staff say sales exceeded expectations after a single day. but the benefits also could be felt in town. like at the hilton garden inn downtown which was sold out of rooms. free says, "i think anything that we could do to generate events and bring people to terre haute to stay the night, eat in our restaurants, to enjoy our shopping and just be part of our community." so far the terre haute airshow has been a boost for these many groups in the wabash valley. they just hope more events like this will take place in the future. "i also hope that we can build on this and bring other events into town that really build the community up and provide all these opportunities because its just a win win for everybody." a win for this growing wabash valley community. in terre haute, garrett brown, news 10. and many are hoping the rain stays away for the final day of the air
