Many travel to Wabash Valley for Terre Haute Air Show

angels take flight. good evening. i'm heather good in for alia blackburn. new for you at six... thousands of people turned out for the first day of the terre haute air show. and that's what so many saw and heard this afternoon at terre haute regional airport! air show officials say 60-thousand people are expected this weekend ... according to recent estimates. the prestegious blue angels pulled-off several hair-raising manuevers using precision techniques during the action-packed show. this is one of the largest events in the midwest... and people from all over journeyed to see it. 20:58:19 eilraj singh, from indy says, "the experience is great. i've never seen all these different kinds of airplanes and so this is my first time ever seeing a lot of them and i'm really enjoying it." the second and final day of the air show is tomorrow. flyng starts at noon... and the blue angels take to the sky again at 3:30. we are following developing news regarding