Speech to Text for More road closures at Lyford Y Monday

drivers in parke county. more roads will be closed at the lyford "y" intersection today. it's happening in just a few hours. news 10's kiley thomas is there live to break down when drivers can see some relief. i just got off the phone with the parke county sheriffs office. they say -- drivers will not be able to travel north on "41" past the lyford "y". drivers coming from the mecca area won't even be able to drive through this intersection. in-dot is beginning their next phase of the project at "9-am". we've made a map to help you. you can see drivers will not have access to u-s 41 -- north of the intersection. that includes traveling "to or from" rockville as well. the only open lanes are a left turn on "1-63". just the opposite -- drivers on "1-63" can turn righ on "41" south... but not left. now at "6" -- let's talk about when the entire intersection will be shutdown. according to in-dot -- that's happening this saturday! the closure will last "3" days... impacting travel saturday.. sunday.. monday. when it re-opens -- in-dot says a "temporary" signal will still maintain traffic -- but in the new "t" configuration. all turning lanes "will" be allowed -- and there will be no detours. the project is expected to wrap up by the end of september. live -- kt news 10. another traffic alert - this one affecting