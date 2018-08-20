Clear

"Standing for Those Who Can't"

It is to bring awareness to the difficulties those in wheelchairs face every day.

Posted: Mon Aug 20 05:17:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 20 05:18:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for "Standing for Those Who Can't"

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

training. "standing for those who can't" is an event coming up at the meadows shopping center on august 25th. it is to bring awareness to the difficulties those in wheelchairs face every day. jack is training a dog to work with a young man confined to a wheelchair. he says he noticed how difficult daily living is for those in wheelchairs with things most of us take for granted. the event is coming up from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. troy ramsey, from vigo co. sheriff's dept. with his k9 will be there. other local celebrities will be there. an obstacle course will be set up for people to see how it is to maneuver the course with a wheelchair. wheelhouse donates will be giving away doughnuts. come out, learn, have fun, but also keep in mind the difficulties some people deal with daily. 208-8400 shannon from shannon dog training.
