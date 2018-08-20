Speech to Text for Local Vietnam veteran with ALS accomplishes dream at Terre Haute Air Show

air crafts and even our military... that's new for you tonight on nightwatch. [b5]one final ride-mon vid+pkg after being diagnosed with a-l-s- ... many pulled together to make one more wish come true for a vietnam veteran. news 10's garrett brown was there.. he explains how "one final ride" brought back a lifetime of memories. in the back roads in southern terre haute in this house lives vietnam veteran kenneth dierdorf. though his service was many years ago he still remembers it all very vividly. "i november i turned 21 i was the oldest person in the platoon at that time." dierdorf served as a machine gunner on a bell uh-1 helicopter during the war. his group called themselves the dirty half dozen. every day they took to the air accomplishing their missions. things are a little different for dierdorf now he's suffering from a-l-s - an incurable.. and crippling disease. "my lungs are down to twenty percent." dierdorf had one wish before his condition got any worse. he wanted to sit with his comrades one last time aboard their "huey" helicopter. vna hospice nurses in the valley helped make that dream come true for the air show. "it means a lot. we're going to be together one more time. i tell everybody, every days a new day, you make it what you want to make it." before they buckled in they were honored for their service. nat sound byte- "i want everybody to know, it was an honor to serve this country." then.. the so called dirty half dozen loaded up. sadly the flight itself was too much for dierdorf because of his condition but he still sat back with a smile as his brothers took another ride. "you know im thankful that we got to do it and we thought of ken when we were up there. it was a good ride, a real good ride." owen.. dierdorf and the rest of the brothers said this experience brought back a lot of memories. they're grateful for the nurses who selflessly helped make it possible. "i say a prayer every day and i thank god for all they have put into my life." whether its serving on the front lines, or helping those at home. this was one ride these american heroes will never forget. with photojournalis t austin fagg, garrett brown.