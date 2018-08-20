Clear

Chances for rain in the forecast through Tuesday afternoon.

Monday: Thunderstorms, cloudy and cooler. High: 82° Monday Night: Thundershowers continue, cloudy. Low: 68°

Posted: Mon Aug 20 03:41:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 20 03:47:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Chances for rain in the forecast through Tuesday afternoon.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Thunderstorms, cloudy and cooler. High: 82° Monday Night: Thundershowers continue, cloudy. Low: 68° Tuesday: Showers and storms continue, but gradually end. High: 82° Detailed Forecast: A tightly wound area of low pressure is just to the west of the News 10 viewing area. This will keep chances for rain in the forecast through Tuesday afternoon. As it passes, so to will a cold front. This sink temperatures for the middle part of the week. From this early view, it looks as though overnight lows on Wednesday and Thursday will drop into the 50s. It's not quite bonfire season yet, but with numbers like that, it's pretty hard to say no!
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Partly cloudy tonight, thunderstorms tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"Standing for Those Who Can't"

Image

Local Vietnam veteran with ALS accomplishes dream at Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Chances for rain in the forecast through Tuesday afternoon.

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Crabtree wins 100

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

West Vigo Tennis Invite

Image

Sycamores close camp

Image

Parke Heritage opens with win

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities