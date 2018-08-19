Speech to Text for Sunday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

will fall to the 60's and rain will move in tomorrow. expect thundershower s through the day tomorrow with cooler conditions. highs will be right around 80 degrees. the thundershower s will continue tomorrow night and temperatures will drop to the upper 60's. it will be a slightly warmer evening. ---------------------- ---------------------- --- set in tonight. temperatures will fall to the 60's and rain will move in tomorrow. expect thundershower s through the day tomorrow with cooler conditions. highs will be right around 80 degrees. the thundershower s will continue tomorrow night and temperatures will drop to the upper 60's. it will be a slightly warmer evening. ---------------------- ---------------------- --- set in tonight. temperatures will fall to the 60's and rain will move in tomorrow. expect thundershower s through the day tomorrow with cooler conditions. highs will be right around 80 degrees. the thundershower s will continue tomorrow night and temperatures will drop to the upper 60's. it will be a slightly warmer evening. ---------------------- ---------------------- --- set in tonight. temperatures will fall to the 60's and rain will move in tomorrow. expect thundershower s through the day tomorrow with cooler conditions. highs will be right around 80 degrees. the thundershower s will continue tomorrow night and temperatures will drop to the upper 60's. it will be a slightly warmer evening. ---------------------- ---------------------- --- good evening.. for north vermillion.. a