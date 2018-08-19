Clear

Crabtree wins 100

North Vermillion head coach picks up milestone win in 14th season coaching.

Casey Miller

1-a school beating 4-a evansville bosse.. that's already a big deal.. but what that win means for the falcons' head coach.. now that's a career milestone.. north vermillion's brian crabtree picks up his 100th career win with a 35-27 victory over the bulldogs.. not many coaches reach a career number like that.. and it's a big testament to the program and the athletes that have come through north vermillion.. crabtree now holds a career coaching record of 100 wins and 50 losses.. including a state title with the falcons .. but to him.. win number 100 felt like business as usual.. so much so that he forgot about the achievement!! this was a big win for us tonight. i couldn't process why we were standing around waiting or whatever. i wasn't thinking about the number of wins or whatever. i guess i'm proud. i dont' get too hung up on wins, records and all that. i've had awesome kids and i've just had awesome people to work with. and when i've been successful, that's why. as if n-f-l athletes weren't already among some
