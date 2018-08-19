Clear

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Sun today, rain tomorrow.

Posted: Sun Aug 19 06:57:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Aug 19 06:57:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

today looking a lot like yesterday. a foggy start, but sunshine and a clearing sky by mid day. temperatures just a little warmer today, with highs at 86. then tonight, clouds start to roll in, but temperatures stay comfortable, dropping to 67. tomorrow things are set to change. rain showers and isolated thunderstorms roll in with highs at 82.
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
More early fog, but clearing sky by mid day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

