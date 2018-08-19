Clear

Saturday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sat Aug 18 20:23:39 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Aug 18 20:23:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

night. lows will fall to the mid 60's and there may be patchy fog throughout the region. tomorrow mostly sunny conditions will return and temperatures will rise to the mid 80's. don't rule out a small chance of rain through the afternoon. partly cloudy conditions will build through the night tomorrow night and temperatures will drop to the upper 60's.
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Early morning fog, sunny Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

