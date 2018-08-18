Clear
West Vigo Tennis Invite

Vikings win own tournament.

invitational this morning against some local competition .. in the championship at one singles.. logan lemon playing smart.. he gives that ball a little tap over the net and out of reach of his opponent.. he'd make this a tight match for the title.. but the west vigo senior couldn't stop south put's thomas fanning.. he throws down a big overhead shot and is your champ at the top spot.. over at one doubles.. the linton duo of sammy and silas robbins making a run at the title.. they'd get the point there.. but finish in 2nd.. at two singles .. it's another lemon .. that's west vigo's dylan lemon who hits a backhander down the line.. those points were big as west vigo secures the trophy at the viking invitational.. they edge out south put by a point.. linton takes third and w-r-v finishes 4th.. that's it for sports. we're going to take a quick timeout. news 10
