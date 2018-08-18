Speech to Text for West Vigo Tennis Invite

invitational this morning against some local competition .. in the championship at one singles.. logan lemon playing smart.. he gives that ball a little tap over the net and out of reach of his opponent.. he'd make this a tight match for the title.. but the west vigo senior couldn't stop south put's thomas fanning.. he throws down a big overhead shot and is your champ at the top spot.. over at one doubles.. the linton duo of sammy and silas robbins making a run at the title.. they'd get the point there.. but finish in 2nd.. at two singles .. it's another lemon .. that's west vigo's dylan lemon who hits a backhander down the line.. those points were big as west vigo secures the trophy at the viking invitational.. they edge out south put by a point.. linton takes third and w-r-v finishes 4th.. that's it for sports. we're going to take a quick timeout. news 10