Sycamores close camp

Quarterback competition looms at camp's end.

Posted: Sat Aug 18 20:13:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Aug 18 20:13:21 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Sycamores close camp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

own season begins.. and the sycamores wrap up training camp this morning with a little live action.. there's a big competition at quarterback.. ryan boyle the transfer from iowa looking to earn the job.. he hits dakota caton.. the true freshman out of sullivan for a nice gain.. jalil kilpatrick is the other guy hoping to win the q-b job.. he hits titus mccoy on a well-executed screen.. mccoy comes up with a big gain.. he'll be a good piece in this isu offense.. later kilpatrick showing off the arm.. that's a bomb to dante hendrix who comes up with a great grab.. both q-b's showing good arms.. boyle throws deep to dakota caton.. the former golden arrow makes a great catch.. caton looked impressive in the scrimmage.. but as you can see.. the sycamores have a big decision to make at quarterback.. head coach curt mallory says they'll announce the starter on monday.. and no matter who wins the job.. mallory says these guys just keep pushing each other. [e9]sycamores break camp-sot great competition. i really like the way ryan and jalil competed all camp. it's been a healthy competition. they're helping one another. but they both want the job. but what you see is two capable and good weapons at that position. even though training camp is over .. the sycamores continue practice next week.. the trees turn their focus to their week one opponent.. quincy.. i-s-u will host the hawks on thursday august 30th under the lights at memorial stadium. west vigo tennis hosts its
