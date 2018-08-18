Clear
Parke Heritage opens with win

Brian Moore's team begins program with win

game. and i'm very proud to be your coach. high school football season is officially underway.. and coach brian moore very happy after parke heritage football picked up it's first win in program history.. the wolves surprised a lot of people with a blowout victory over seeger in the season opener.. with the consolidation up in parke county.. it was hard to predict what kind of team we'd see on the field.. but the wovles lit up the scoreboard with a 51-14 win.. coming into the game.. coach moore knew that this parke heritage team had some good athletes.. but he says things went even better than he'd planned. [e5]parke heritage wins first game-sot for these guys and even for me this is a dream come true to win this first game. we knew seeger was a much better team than they were a year ago. we knew it was going to be tough. and i'll be honest. i didn't expect this. the northview knights also open the football
