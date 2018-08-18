Speech to Text for North Vermillion beats Bosse

the falcons have had seven straight winning seasons.. and the quest for number eight begins tonight.. north vermillion opening the year at home.. they're hosting evansville bosse.. opening kick off.. lucas cook fields it.. 80 yard td .. 7- nothing falcons.. 2nd quarter.. brennan ellis 2nd quarter.. brennan ellis hits corey buchass.. 48 yards.. falcons retake lead.. interception before half.. ellis hits cook for the td.. 29-19 halftime.. 3rd quarter.. ellis rolls left.. kirk carron td catch.. 16 point lead for north v.. 4th quarter.. 4th down.. bosse goes for it.. cook makes the stop.. north vermillion holds on for a big win to start the season.. falcons win 35-27 .. and that's a big milestone for head coach brian crabtree.. he picks up his 100th career win tonight.. not many coaches reach that milestone.. congratulations to coach crabtree. [e4]parke heritage wins first game-vo of course the high school season really got