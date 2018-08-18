Clear

Sunshine coming for Air Show weekend

Sunny skies are coming for the weekend.

today we'll start the day off with some thick fog, but most of it moves out by mid day. temperatures comfortable, with highs at 83 under a partly sunny sky. then tonight a few clouds roll in as overnight lows drop to 65. tomorrow looking to be an even better day, with plenty of sunshine which helps temperatures climb to 85. expect rain again by monday.
Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Early morning fog, clearing out by mid day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

