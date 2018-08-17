Speech to Text for Segment Three In The Zone

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

honor to win the schools very first athletic event... tonight, the wolves football team was looking to make their own history and bring home the schools very first win on the gridiron.... parke heritage opened at seeger... 3rd qtr. wolves on their own 18. trevor rapp busts off this 82 yard touchdown run for parke heritage. wolves lead 30-7 next drive for seeger & it's ben lynk coming up with the interception for parke heritage. very next play for the wolves, logan white with the pump fake & pass down the sideline to lynk for the 27 yard hookup. ph up 37-7 first play of the 4th qtr, white with the option pitch to rapp, he busts this one for 52 yards to the house. wolves up big 44-7. what a special night for parke heritage... in their inaugural season, in their debut they pick up the schools very first varsity football win with a 51-14 victory at seeger.... [549]wolves first win-sot riverton parke opened on the road at attica .... 1st qtr, panthers qb brandon hazzard keeps the ball on the road at attica .... 1st qtr, panthers qb brandon hazzard keeps the ball on the read option & busts this one for a 30 yard gainer into ramblers territory. rp would later have to punt on this drive 2nd qtr still tied at 0, hazzard hands off to griffin lyn--man for the 9 yard gain, rp turned the ball over on downs. attica with the ball in the redzone & chase little throws to the back of the end zone, the pass is broken up, but the official says the ramblers caught it before it hit the ground. attica goes up rp give attica a game, but the red ramblers win at home 16-0... down in vincennes .. folks are thinking the alices are going to have a pretty good year... lincoln enters the season as one of the few wabash valley teams ranked.. coming in at 15th in the 3a polls.... the alices begin their attempt at meeting those expectations as they host owen valley.. 2nd quarter.. eli malone runs up middle.. short of goalline.. but it's first and goal.. next play.. malone gets the call again.. touchdown.. lincoln up big.. patriots get ball back.. back up qb anthony ramsey sacked by andrew brown.. forces a punt.. vincennes lincoln pitches a shutout in the first half as the alices coast to a win over owen valley.. final score lincoln 44.. owen valley 11. [g5]no 11 washington boonville-vo washington kicks off the season at home against boonville.. jacob mason blitz.. first contact to make the stop.. julius hardiman tackle.. but boonville just keeps chipping away.. hatchets helpless in stopping the pioneers.. boonville hands washington the first loss of the season.. 52-7.. time now for our award part of the show.... back again is the sports 10 spirit award .... each week we'll highlight the best student sections in the wabash valley... so when you see our sports 10 camera's at games, you better cheer loud....at the end of the season, we'll pick the school with the best spirit and give them a trophy .... south vermillion fans ... north daviess fans... northview fans... next up is our first sports 10 smashes of the year.... north knox troy noland .. owen valley carter lacoursiere west vigo steven denny parke heritage cole jones west vigo steven denny parke heritage cole jones time now for our subway play of the night.... trey shaw with unbelievable 75 yard td run...he had 211 on the ground.... he made almost the whole terre haute north defense miss on this run.... back again this year is the sports 10 top five fantasy stars of the night... northview qb - trey shaw - 275 total yards - 3 tds north central rb - dawson basinger - 284 rushing - 5 tds sullivan wr- karter vernelson - 102 receiving yards - 2 tds vincennes lincoln qb- 171 passing yards, 3 tds eastern greene defense - held spring valley to minus 22 yards of