Segment 2 In The Zone

barrett era gets underway tonight at south vermillion... the wildcats had a special year last season.. but they don't feel like they're getting the respect they deserve entering the 20-18 campaign.. so they're going to try and earn it the only way they know how .. south vee taking the field tonight looking to put some respect on their name against covington .. 1st quarter.. anthony garzolini rolls left.. gary spence catch.. first down.. 2nd quarter.. garzolini on the move again.. touchdown pass to corey miller.. that ties the game 6-6.. extra point.. the snap is low.. miller scoops it and converts for two.. tightly contested ball game up in clinton.. but the cats start earning that respect tonight.. south vermillions defeats covington 22-20. for the fourth year in a row linton is facing a defending state champion.... the miners tonight opened their season at southridge, who won the 2a state title one year ago.... miners looking for some payback as well, the raiders ended linton's season in sectionals.... --miners with the ball, and it's lance dyer on the quarterback keeper, and he makes some nice moves, getting it into raider territory, but the drive would stall after that and they would punt. --linton brings the defense though, as ben burris snuffs out the run, and the miners force a southridge punt. --but, that's when disaster strikes. miners fumble the punt return, and southridge recovers. and the raiders eventually turn that into points, and they never look back, going on to win beat linton, 35-7 southridge shows why their number one, man they are impressive ....they beat linton 35-7.... [f7]no 6 sullivan north knox-vo sullivan opens the season against north knox.. and the arrows enter confident.. having won seven straight over the warriors.... north knox looking to turn those fortunes around as they play host to the golden arrows here in week one.. 1st quarter.. jakeb skinner takes handoff.. 36 yards to the house.. sullivan leads 7-0.. next sullivan drive.. jack conner to karter vernelson.. 30 yard touchdown.. 13-0 sullivan.. on the kickoff .. matt urbain on the return.. all the way for td.. 13-8 sullivan .. next sullivan possession.. conner fumbles snap.. zach boyles gets fumble.. 1st quarter.. jack conner to vernelson for 2nd td.. conner 200 tot yard.. vernelson 102 yds 2 td .. sullivan wins 26-8.. the trent fine coaching era gets started tonight at north daviess, as his cougars host tecumseh .. north daviess punting.. carter robinson falls on football.. cougs retain possession.. later.. north daviess stop again.. braves going for it on 4th.. pushed out of bounds short.. cougar football.. jacob combess to brandon craven for touchdown.. coach fine gets his first win as the leader at north daviess.. cougars beat tecumseh 24-8. now no team in our area last year experienced more success than eastern greene... they had the best season in school history making it to the state finals for the frist time in school history and finishing as the 1a state runner-up.... new year for the t-birds this year under a new coach in travis wray ...... eastern greene defense was tough early..... seth ford and levi southern are among a group of t-bird defenders flying to the football to stuff the runner... again the eastern greene defense was just living in the backfield.....spri ngs valley has no chance ......the t-birds defense recorded the shutout tonight... of course caleb hamilton has graduated and is playing football now at indiana state... question now, who will be the t-birds new offensive star....on this play its blayne campbell.... making defenders miss and says see ya, wouldn't want to be ya .....touchdown eastern greene... t-birds roll 29-0 ......congrats to coach ray on the win in his debut.... that's eight games down, we still have four more to get to including vincennes lincoln and washington, along with riverton parke.... plus, parke heritage played their very first football game tonight in school history.. we'll let you know how they did, when in the