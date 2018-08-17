Speech to Text for Segment 1 In The Zone

good evening and welcome to one of sports 10 favorite night's of the year, its our first friday night show for the high school football season... i'm rick semmler and this guy next to me needs to introduction, he's the man, the myth, the legend casey miller... we're both pumped up to bring you another season of in the zone .... after that introduction, i could put the pads on and go play some football, like i did back in the day for the speedway sparkplugs.... on our opening night for in the zone, we have plenty of action ..... including highlights from 11 games.... we'll start with terre haute north at northview... expectations are really high for the knights, but one goal this group really wanted to accomplish was to beat the patriots... terre haute north has just owned northview, over the last 30 years .... the patriots are 26-2 against the knights .... could northview end their frustrations and pick up a win against north.... defense was the name of the game early... dominick eaglin with the pick off the ricochet for northview .....knights in business.... but terre haute north's defense says wait a second, we can make big plays too.... trey shaw didn't make many mistakes but he'd like to have this pass back... terre haute north db jed shaw with the interception in the endzone... mj shelton was northview's best defensive player tonight....next time patriots get the ball he rips it from the receivers hand and lands on the fumble ....what a play by mj .... northview ball and this looks like a busted ball....the ball goes through trey shaws hands, but this is why shaw is one of the best players in the area.... he makes something out of nothing here.....66 yards he races down the sidelines to score the games first touchdown.... north would counter with an impressive 17 play drive, qb tristen elder finishes with a one-yard qb sneak.... patriots miss the p-a-t, they trail 7-6 ... this was a backbreaker .....on the enusing kickoff, right after the pats 17 play scoring drive.... trevor cook would take it back 82 yards to the promiseland..... man this northview team has some playmakers....k nights up 14-6.... zach simm--in--oh with a grown mans run, he would not be denied the endzone.... the north back had 143 yards on the ground ....patriots trailed at the half 14-12.... i told mj shelton was northview's best defender tonight.... here he is again making plays... can't read the qb any better than this.... shelton the pick-six as he follows his blocker into the endzone....northview 21-12 in the third quarter... trey shaw was the best player on the field tonigth and this play proves it....just ridiculous moves by the northview qb..... he breaks multiple tackles, this shows off his athletic ability with the sick cut back across the field, it was a 75 td run, but i think he scampered about 100 yards on the play.... wow... things not looking good for terre haute north, but then in the fourth quarter this get this short td run by dale carter... patriots down 28-18, they need the two-point conversion to get to within one possession and they get it after they pull off the trick play of all trick plays.... that ends up being a wide receiver pass to the qb elder for the two- point convrsion... patriots down 28-20... but like i said, terre haute north couldn't stop trey shaw.... the northview qb finds thomas gearld on a 14-yard td strike and that seals the deal ..... northview beats terre haute north 35-26 ......the knights pickup just third third win ever over the patriots and their first since 2006.... tough season opener for terre haute south at 11th tough season opener for terre haute south at 11th ranked castle .... braves trying to use their speedster kc bender to get by the castle defense, but the knights have some speed of their own.... they drop south for a loss... south would try to go to the air.....collins turner would like to have this pass back ....he overthrows the receiver and is picked off by castle... knights go to the air and get terre haute south on the deep bomb harpaneau hooks up with his receiver who just finds paydirt to give castle an early 14-nothing lead.... things didn't get better for terre haute south.... last year north central beat west vigo to pickup their first win over a terre haute school since 19-81.... and there's nothing they'd like more than to get another one tonight.. t-birds the favorite this time around.. ranked 3rd in class 1-a.. they go on the road tonight.. 3rd quarter.. dane andrews td pass to colton yates.. 4th quarter.. north central on the attack.. dawson basinger touchdown.. tbirds up 2 scores.. later.. andrews pass intercepted by blake chatman.. andrews save touchdown but north central ball .. first play is dawson basinger for touchdown.. he had 5 touchdowns.. north central rolls past west vigo 42-12. that's a good start to the show, but time now for our first break.. when we come back we'll check in on south vermillion, linton, sullivan, north knox, eastern greene and north daviess.. in the zone, will be