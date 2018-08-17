Clear

Friday Late Forecast

Posted: Fri Aug 17 20:20:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 17 20:20:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

mainly before 11pm. patchy fog between 3am and 4am. otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. calm wind. saturday patchy fog before 10am. otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 65. north northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. tonight a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. patchy fog between 3am and 4am. otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. calm wind. saturday patchy fog before 10am. otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 65. north northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. the high school football season is back...
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Showers and storms tonight, fog early tomorrow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

