Speech to Text for Parking issues at Terre Haute Air Show

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one of the biggest events in the midwest. we're talking about the terre haute air show. but there are already a few hiccups. due to heavy rainfall...gener al admission parking will now be limited. that's according to the terre haute air show committee. we've been told that all of the grass lots are no longer usable due to flooding. news 10 shot this video of the rain aftermath. the air show committee says they will continue to monitor the situation and changing weather conditions into the weekend. we will of course keep you updated as the information develops. [b3]tora! tora! tora!-vo off top tora! tora!