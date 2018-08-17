Speech to Text for The Alabama Boys get ready for Terre Haute Air Show

weekend.. "1"-act looks to bring "a little comic relief". "greg koontz" and "the alabama boys" have been performing at air shows since 19-74. they arrived "yesterday".. and started prepping for the big show today! "koontz says".. they can best be described "as a flying circus". one of the stunts they pull-off.. "and listen to this".. is landing "a plane" o the back "of a pick-up truck". "koontz says".. performing for the kids in the crowd.. is their focus! ///////// [b14]alabama boys-sot vo //////// "all the kids coming up wanting a picture or wanting a poster you know, they are cranked up that day... they might not remember my name monday morning but uh ...they'll remember having a good time and liking aviation. //////// you can catch "the alabama boys" performing "at the terre haute air show" "tomorrow" and "sunday". looking ahead to next week.. we have a couple of traffic alerts "to